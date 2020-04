Bridget McKenzie denies 'special treatment' in $100m sports affair Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The former sports minister has denied using taxpayer funds to favour marginal seats in a new response to a scathing audit of a $100m sports funding program. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🍌Dirty Leftie Lunatic 😜🍍 RT @CroweDM: Bridget McKenzie denies "special treatment" for marginal seats in sports funding affair. And she denies ever seeing an adviser… 46 seconds ago Bee Bridget McKenzie denies 'special treatment' in $100m sports affair https://t.co/Ld9B5ZG3aU 2 hours ago Save Gloucester RT @savegloucester: Bridget McKenzie denies 'special treatment' in $100m sports affair https://t.co/mmPNAcwB6D via @theage 2 hours ago