Simia sinha RT @BBCBreaking: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, dies aged 53 https:… 3 seconds ago 佘睿 RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 4 seconds ago NishieR One of my favourite Bollywood actors who diversified into western cinema so seamlessly. RIP Irrfan Khan: Slumdog Mi… https://t.co/JcfB86VEz5 30 seconds ago Rotimi Akindele #StillGod Oooopss! BBC News - Irrfan Khan: Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi actor dies https://t.co/YX5Qv31Ljj 32 seconds ago Bahana Damayana RT @ScottFeinberg: This is so sad. He was a fantastic actor in everything from SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE to LIFE OF PI to a little movie I loved… 38 seconds ago Melisa Williams RT @TwitterMoments: Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World and Inferno passed away after bein… 46 seconds ago