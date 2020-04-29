Global  

What doctors and parents should watch for when COVID-19 affects children, including 'COVID toes'

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 April 2020
COVID-19 is not hitting children in Canada or other countries as hard as adults, but doctors who care for children are on the lookout for unusual symptoms, including "COVID toes."
