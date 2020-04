You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day



GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:34 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus latest: While parts of Europe reopen, Germany cancels Oktoberfest



Coronavirus latest: While parts of Europe reopen, Germany cancels Oktoberfest Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus latest: Germany to extend tourist travel warning to mid-June Chancellor Merkel's Cabinet is set to approve the measure for all tourism trips abroad later on Wednesday, according to Der Spiegel. Meanwhile, the US now has...

Deutsche Welle 5 hours ago



Coronavirus latest: Transmission rate rises in Germany Experts warn the rate must stay below the new level of 1.0 to slow down the outbreak. Meanwhile, up to 50,000 businesses in Germany could become insolvent due to...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago





Tweets about this