Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump moves to prevent meat shortage; US deaths top 58K; California city votes to keep beaches open

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
President Trump orders meat processing plants to stay open as the U.S. tops 1 million confirmed cases and 58,000 deaths. Wednesday's COVID-19 news.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Newport Beach City Leaders Vote To Keep Beaches Open Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Newport Beach City Leaders Vote To Keep Beaches Open Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic 01:21

 The Newport Beach City Council voted five to two Tuesday to reject a proposed ordinance that would close the city's beaches for the next three weekends.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

The US has surpassed one million cases - making up one third of the global Covid-19 count and while many states in the country remain in lockdown President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
Butchers weigh in on President Trump's executive order on meat plants [Video]

Butchers weigh in on President Trump's executive order on meat plants

As President Donald Trump declares meat processing plants critical to the nation's infrastructure, local butchers said shoppers don't need to fear a meat shortage.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:22Published

Trump declares meat supply ‘critical,’ aiming to reopen plants

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure,” in an effort to ensure that facilities around the...
Seattle Times

Trump orders U.S. meat-processing plants to stay open despite coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the food supply in the United States, despite concerns about coronavirus...
Reuters

