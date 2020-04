sangeetha devi RT @TheHinduCinema: #Amrutharamam review: The plot of the first #Telugu film to have a direct OTT release feels outdated, and the narrative… 47 minutes ago The Hindu Cinema #Amrutharamam review: The plot of the first #Telugu film to have a direct OTT release feels outdated, and the narra… https://t.co/QPKEwtYNsE 2 hours ago