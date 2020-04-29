Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who pays if coronavirus forces cancellation?
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said the Games would be 'scrapped' rather than delayed a further year to 2022. With stadiums built and tickets sold, who will pay the price if that happens?
