Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who pays if coronavirus forces cancellation?

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said the Games would be 'scrapped' rather than delayed a further year to 2022. With stadiums built and tickets sold, who will pay the price if that happens?
