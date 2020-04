Belligerent•Gi 🥴🔥 RT @BillNeelyNBC: BREAKING: America's top #coronavirus scientific adviser says a US trial of 1,000+ volunteers shows a drug CAN block this… 3 seconds ago

W. David Stephenson RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Good news! Study of #remdesivir in 397 severe #COVID19 patients: >50% improved & were discharged from hospita… 7 seconds ago

James Blynt RT @CNBC: Dr. Fauci says he was told data from a coronavirus drug trial testing Gilead’s remdesivir shows that “remdesivir has a clear cut… 11 seconds ago

Ron Gutman A randomized control trial (with a control group!) from NIAID (Fauci's agency) shows "proof of concept" of using Re… https://t.co/cwW1F8d60Y 13 seconds ago

Youtube : Open Talk 270 💞 (StayHomeStaySafe) BREAKING: America's top #coronavirus scientific adviser says a US trial of 1,000+ volunteers shows a drug CAN block… https://t.co/RQWTo4gXGT 38 seconds ago

RealClearScience RT @jbrooksfoy: Govt study shows COVID-19 patients responding to antiviral drug remdesivir, Gilead says. From @statnews https://t.co/H8kQS7… 39 seconds ago