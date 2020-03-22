COVID-19 kills more Americans than the Vietnam War

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled in 18 days to over 1 million cases.
According to Reuters, the U.S. now makes up one-third of all infections in the world.
More than 57,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious illness.
The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, but...
Ohio and Louisiana are the latest states to enact broad lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home on Sunday.
The..