Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 58 minutes ago Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 01:14 Irrfan Khan, Star of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' 'Life of Pie,' Dead at 53 His death was confirmed by Hardly Anonymous Communications (HAC), the actor's PR agency. HAC, via statement Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in early 2018. According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' he had been in a Mumbai...