Judge allows Nestle to pump more water from Michigan well

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
EVART, Mich. (AP) — A bottled water company has won a key decision in its effort to pump more water from a well in western Michigan. An administrative law judge last week upheld a state permit, which allows Nestle Waters North America to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well near Evart in Osceola […]
