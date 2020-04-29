Judge allows Nestle to pump more water from Michigan well
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () EVART, Mich. (AP) — A bottled water company has won a key decision in its effort to pump more water from a well in western Michigan. An administrative law judge last week upheld a state permit, which allows Nestle Waters North America to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well near Evart in Osceola […]
Thousands of pink flamingos continue to gather in Mumbai, India, today (April 28) after the coronavirus lockdown caused cleaner air and water.
Footage from an apartment in the Seawoods Complex in Nerul overlooking the creek in Navi Mumbai shows the beautiful birds gathering on April...
Beavers have been settling in to new homes at a National Trust site where they have been introduced to help manage water for people and nature. Two pairs of beavers were put into two enclosures on the..
Seven in 10 Americans believe they'll have to change where they live at some point in their lives due to climate change, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their attitudes..