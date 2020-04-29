People are hoarding a heartburn drug before an official determination that it can fight coronavirus
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () People are emptying pharmacy shelves of an over-the-counter heartburn drug in the hopes that it might fight the novel coronavirus — before researchers have completed a trial of it for that use. After reports about a clinical trial of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, a best-selling antacid, for coronavirus patients at the Feinstein Institutes […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted as good news reports that a Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug might help fight the coronavirus, and infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said data shows it appears to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The top U.S. infectious disease official said Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early results from a key clinical trial on..