People are hoarding a heartburn drug before an official determination that it can fight coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
People are emptying pharmacy shelves of an over-the-counter heartburn drug in the hopes that it might fight the novel coronavirus — before researchers have completed a trial of it for that use. After reports about a clinical trial of famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid, a best-selling antacid, for coronavirus patients at the Feinstein Institutes […]
