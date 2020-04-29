Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Global sharemarkets jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges

Global sharemarkets jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges

The Age Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
World stock markets surged overnight as encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment helped shrug off bleak US economic data and words of warnings from the Federal Reserve.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sensex ends 997 points higher, posts gains for 4th straight day on COVID-19 drug hopes

Sensex ends 997 points higher, posts gains for 4th straight day on COVID-19 drug hopes 01:18

 Equity benchmark indices advanced on Thursday in line with global cues as positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards COVID-19 treatment lifted investor sentiment. Most major global markets rallied as several countries began talks about lifting the lockdown while improving market...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes [Video]

Shares Up On Coronavirus Drug Hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil prices soared...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Equity indices in the green as metal stocks surge [Video]

Equity indices in the green as metal stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Wednesday as Asian markets treaded cautiously ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision. Oil prices, meanwhile, jumped..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shares jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges

World stock markets surged on Wednesday following encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment and some positive earnings reports, while beaten-up oil...
Reuters

Global Markets: Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies

Asian shares rose for a third session on the trot on Wednesday as investors took heart from easing coronavirus lockdowns in some parts of the world while oil...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this