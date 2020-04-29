Global sharemarkets jump on coronavirus drug hopes, oil surges
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () World stock markets surged overnight as encouraging news for an experimental COVID-19 treatment helped shrug off bleak US economic data and words of warnings from the Federal Reserve.
Equity benchmark indices advanced on Thursday in line with global cues as positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards COVID-19 treatment lifted investor sentiment. Most major global markets rallied as several countries began talks about lifting the lockdown while improving market...
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Wednesday as Asian markets treaded cautiously ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision. Oil prices, meanwhile, jumped..