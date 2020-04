Exclusive: Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Chesapeake Energy Corp , the oil and gas exploration and production company that was at the forefront of the past decade's U.S. shale boom, is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing as it grapples with an unprecedented rout in energy prices, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

