Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marty Smith, an AMA Motocross Hall of Famer and one of the sport’s earliest icons, has died in a dune buggy accident with his wife. He was 63. Marty and Nancy Smith were killed Monday in a rollover crash in the Imperial sand dunes in Southern California while riding with friends. […] 👓 View full article