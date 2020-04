Recent related videos from verified sources Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin: I'd take my chances with coronavirus



The 64-year-old boss of pub chain Wetherspoons tells reporters he would take the opportunity to catch the coronavirus under the right conditions, as he argued that his pubs should stay open. Tim.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on March 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Wetherspoons plan to re-open pubs in June The company tonight said it was putting in place plans to have its large chain of pubs and hotels open again.

Daily Record 9 hours ago



Scots Wetherspoon's pubs could reopen in 'late June' as firm plans for future The pub chain shut along with all bars, restaurants and hotels back in March when Boris Johnson ordered them to close as part of the coronavirus lockdown.

Daily Record 4 hours ago



