Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. The 29-year-old Smith was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday and was being held on a $50,003 bond. No details or police report was immediately available. Officers were at Smith's home […]