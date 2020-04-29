Global  

Florida governor excludes greater Miami from initial coronavirus reopening

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020
The governor of Florida, whose state was among the last to be locked down against the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday he would permit limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints in place for the greater Miami area.
News video: Florida's Phase 1 Of Reopening Excludes Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach

Florida's Phase 1 Of Reopening Excludes Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach 02:31

 CBS4's Mike Cugno has more on the governor's plan.

