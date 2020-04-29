Florida governor excludes greater Miami from initial coronavirus reopening
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The governor of Florida, whose state was among the last to be locked down against the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday he would permit limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints in place for the greater Miami area.
Dustin heard about Governor Desantis' announcement of slowly opening up Florida for business. He's not unsettled that the gradual opening doesn't include Palm Beach County. He's philosophical about the..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52Published