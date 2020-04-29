Studies leave question of ‘airborne’ coronavirus transmission unanswered
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () A growing number of studies, including one published this week in the journal Nature, have found evidence that the coronavirus can remain suspended in the air in aerosol particles. That raises anew the question of whether and to what extent the virus can be transmitted as an aerosol – although the evidence is far from […]
Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say. They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces. The University...