Exclusive: President Trump says China wants him to lose re-election race
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid.
Beijing responded after US President Donald Trump hinted at seeking reparations from China. Donald Trump has been vocal in criticising China's response to Covid. Geng Shuang, spokesman, Chinese Foreign..
China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try... Reuters Also reported by •NYTimes.com