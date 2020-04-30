Global  

Exclusive: President Trump says China wants him to lose re-election race

Reuters Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believes China's handling of the coronavirus is proof that Beijing "will do anything they can" to make him lose his re-election bid.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says U.S. is investigating China over virus

Trump says U.S. is investigating China over virus 01:48

 On Monday U.S. President Donald Trump blamed China again for the spread of the coronavirus and said his administration is doing "serious investigations" into what happened there. Gloria Tso reports.

