Exclusive: Trump says he does not believe polls that show Biden ahead in presidential race

Reuters Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, leading in the 2020 race for the White House.
