Exclusive: Trump says he does not believe polls that show Biden ahead in presidential race
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democratic presidential opponent, Joe Biden, leading in the 2020 race for the White House.
The 2020 Presidential election is just a few short months away.
Polls and analysis say that it is going to be a close election.
In a new analysis, The Hill's Joshua S. Sandman says Donald Trump is on the road to re-election.
According to his electoral math Trump will get 249 electoral votes and...