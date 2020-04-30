Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23

John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — John Bolton’s book has again been delayed, according to listings on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, both of which say “What Happened In the Room” has been pushed back from May 12 to June 23. The new date also appears on publisher Simon & Schuster’s web site. Bolton’s book about his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Football mad dad completes Panini sticker book 41 years later [Video]

Football mad dad completes Panini sticker book 41 years later

A football mad dad has finally completed his Panini sticker book with help from his thoughtful daughter - 41 years after he first started it.John Moore, 52, was only 12 when he started collecting cards..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Carole Barrowman's Top Mystery Reads [Video]

Carole Barrowman's Top Mystery Reads

A good mystery book is a great way to escape the everyday and immerse yourself in a well-crafted puzzle. Joining us to discuss her picks for the top mystery reads this spring is our resident book..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:58Published

Tweets about this

BruinGaucho

Gaucho Bruin RT @JeffreyToobin: Toldja! From .@dlippman Bolton book delayed again. Maybe he should have done his civic duty and testified before Congres… 12 seconds ago

GeorgeryGreg

**(((VeteranGreg)))** RT @KLGLASS2: . Bolton book release pushed back again, to late June https://t.co/d68GS3ygWP via @politico 2 minutes ago

lisassister

Cynthia Wells RT @MooPersists: Why Is John Bolton's Book Delayed From Hitting Shelves—Again? First it was set for release on 3-17; but the IMPEACHED FOR… 2 minutes ago

13WHAM

13WHAM John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23 https://t.co/HVXBztghv8 3 minutes ago

FrontRowSeat42

F.Y.I. For Your Information. Why Is John Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened" delayed from hitting shelves—again? https://t.co/RjSmHZj9XY 5 minutes ago

JupiterDi1112

Diane Massey RT @LurkerInTheLoft: John Bolton book delayed until June 23 but we don't want to hear from Traitor John, do we? https://t.co/lfwosqinn3 7 minutes ago

Lorrain87147592

Punkinwitch Why Is John Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened" delayed from hitting shelves—again? https://t.co/wj9cTo8yre 7 minutes ago