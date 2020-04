Melvin Irredeemable RT @AnthemRespect: I almost forgot that the Mayor of New York who now calls himself Bill de Blasio, was born Warren Wilhelm Jr. Now I remem… 59 seconds ago

steve k RT @ChuckCallesto: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Under Fire After Threat To Arrest Jews at FUNERAL.. Say's NOTHING about crowds at y… 5 minutes ago

Donna Barbieri RT @NRO: De Blasio the Denier https://t.co/ifol8kRNiF https://t.co/eDLe4nZGc0 5 minutes ago

Nicole Beasley RT @opa1420: 'Absolutely unacceptable': NYC Mayor breaks up large funeral https://t.co/Pys7a8757F 6 minutes ago

Blanca RT @RichLowry: NR’s editorial on De Blasio’s execrable performance during this crisis, from beginning to end https://t.co/yuiTEt3Vc7 12 minutes ago

MGH Ventures RT @BreitbartNews: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told the media Wednesday morning that he was sorry if anyone was hurt by the way he c… 13 minutes ago

Khirans Gram⭐⭐⭐ RT @CarmineSabia: @realDonaldTrump We will not allow Jewish Americans to be persecuted. Not now, not ever. https://t.co/1cS2zzfWEH 15 minutes ago