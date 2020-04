Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on a tirade about government stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, calling them "fascist" and "an outrage" on an earnings call...

Tesla's Elon Musk Rants Again; Calls Lockdowns Forcible Imprisonment And 'Fascist' Tesla's CEO downplayed the virus last month, tweeting on March 19 that based on the trends at the time, there would "probably" be "close to zero new cases" in...

NPR 4 hours ago