Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67

BBC News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died in Mumbai, aged 67, two years after being diagnosed with cancer
Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat? [Video]

Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:00Published
COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens [Video]

COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens

This is not a time to hold on to ego. Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollywood actor Rishi..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:30Published

Randhir shares an update on Rishi's health!

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not keeping well and has been admitted to a city hospital here, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.
IndiaTimes

Rishi Kapoor, veteran Hindi actor, passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed way at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said.The 67-year-old actor
Hindu

