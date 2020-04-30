Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67



Recent related videos from verified sources Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat?



Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:00 Published on April 1, 2020 COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens



This is not a time to hold on to ego. Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollywood actor Rishi.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:30 Published on March 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Randhir shares an update on Rishi's health! Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is not keeping well and has been admitted to a city hospital here, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



Rishi Kapoor, veteran Hindi actor, passes away Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed way at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said.The 67-year-old actor

Hindu 18 minutes ago



