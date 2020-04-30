Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67
Thursday, 30 April 2020
31 minutes ago)
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died in Mumbai, aged 67, two years after being diagnosed with cancer
Was Rishi Kapoor's cryptic tweet about Tablighi Jamaat? Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has posted a cryptic tweet on the uncertainty of what might happen tomorrow. Even though he did not mention any particular event or incident, his tweet has left netizens.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:00 Published on April 1, 2020
COVID-19 effect: Rishi Kapoor concerned about Pakistani citizens This is not a time to hold on to ego. Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollywood actor Rishi.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:30 Published on March 21, 2020
