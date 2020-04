IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Trump said he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending more than a month mostly cooped up in the White House, sta… 46 seconds ago IndiaToday Trump said he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending more than a month mostly cooped up in the White Ho… https://t.co/kBbacp6Fkq 2 minutes ago Gosto Tothiwim RT @GaleTStrong: Stupid from start to finish--that's @realDonaldTrump! Trump confirmed the White House will not extend its “30 Days to Slo… 5 minutes ago ɴᴀᴢɪʀ ᴀʜᴍᴇᴅ ᴅᴀʀs RT @ABC11_WTVD: Coronavirus in the US: Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines https://t.co/d9JhPhVpIS 5 minutes ago ABC11 EyewitnessNews Coronavirus in the US: Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines https://t.co/d9JhPhVpIS 6 minutes ago roguemoon56 Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines (from @AP) https://t.co/9TE2jRFOIe 7 minutes ago STEVILINDO 🇪🇬/🇹🇹 RT @fox5ny: Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines https://t.co/jXzmJK29xy 7 minutes ago Bebito 🌞😘🏝✨ RT @TIME: President Trump says he will not extend federal social distancing guidelines https://t.co/4fn7SN0cZf 10 minutes ago