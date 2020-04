Brian Groom Recent poll of three key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Biden with a 45%-39% edge… https://t.co/9jjXIRGk1H 2 hours ago Manoj Kumar President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls that show his likely Democratic… https://t.co/IZHGqe9Lgx 2 hours ago Forest Echter "Exclusive: Trump Says Brushes Off Polls Showing Biden Leading Presidential Race" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/wMK8VjbQwF 2 hours ago Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Exclusive: Trump says brushes off polls showing Biden leading presidential race (Reuters) https://t.co/kBB9caRd0u 2 hours ago Dorian.H Mekni RT @CNBCTV18News: "I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they wil… 2 hours ago