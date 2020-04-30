Global  

Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia

Thursday, 30 April 2020
NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia. India’s Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday “Rishi Kapoor gone….Just passed away… I am destroyed.” Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died on Thursday, according to a […]
