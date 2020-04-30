Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia. India’s Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday “Rishi Kapoor gone….Just passed away… I am destroyed.” Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died on Thursday, according to a […]
Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning. The actor was 67. In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis. He underwent treatment for leukemia for a year in New York after which he returned to the country and had...
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor was hospitalized for colon infection. Tributes poured in for the Piku actor on his demise. Prime Minister Narendra..
Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India •Deutsche Welle •IndiaTimes