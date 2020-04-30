Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The forecast that made RFS chief stay on for one last summer

The forecast that made RFS chief stay on for one last summer

The Age Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
On his last day in the job, fire boss Shane Fitzsimmons said he had planned to step down last year but decided to stay on for one final season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19

7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 01:15

 7 States Hit Hardest by Job Losses Amid COVID-19 The latest number of jobless claims has brought the country’s total to around 30 million in the past six weeks. Here are seven states that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 in terms of job losses, according to a data review by Yahoo Finance. 1....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

"How to ...Chiron" Episode 3 – "Drive Modes" [Video]

"How to ...Chiron" Episode 3 – "Drive Modes"

Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace explains the Chiron. No other driver spends so much time in a Bugatti Chiron1 like he does: Andy Wallace. In the last few years, the Englishman and Bugatti Pilote..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published
Magnum P.I. S02E19 May The Best One Win - Magnum P.I. S02E20 A Leopard on the Prowl [Video]

Magnum P.I. S02E19 May The Best One Win - Magnum P.I. S02E20 A Leopard on the Prowl

Magnum P.I. 2x19 "May The Best One Win" & 2x20 "A Leopard on the Prowl" Promo Trailer HD - Magnum and Higgins are each hired by a different spouse who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Battlefield V' will get one last standalone update this summer

DICE and EA are bringing Battlefield V’s steady stream of updates to a close. The developers have announced (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that there will be one...
engadget


Tweets about this