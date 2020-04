Ahmed Sarhan Royal Dutch Shell Cuts Dividend for First Time Since World War Two ["https://t.co/kkYKVgchKo"] 20 seconds ago

Ahmed Rasheed RT @NasrallaShadia: Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two https://t.co/UJ3uRc0Q70 #oott 42 seconds ago

P.T.Hat RT @MSNBC: Oil giant Shell cuts its dividend to shareholders for the first time since World War II, following a dramatic slide in oil price… 1 minute ago

paulten8 RT @dividendcut: THIS IS THE BIG ONE: Royal Dutch Shell cuts its dividend for the first time in 80 years. #Shell will cut the quarterly div… 1 minute ago

ResetingMyself RT @prashantrao: Shell cuts dividend for first time since second world war https://t.co/1MTYRGxKsn 2 minutes ago

Maadiou Mo Ibrahima RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1940s as oil demand collapses https://t.co/mRCIvqnJrq 2 minutes ago

Sue Hampton - rebel for life RT @GreenpeaceUK: Yet another sign that the oil industry is in crisis. There is already more oil in the ground than we can afford to burn.… 2 minutes ago