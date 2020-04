Greenpeace RT @GreenpeaceUK: Yet another sign that the oil industry is in crisis. There is already more oil in the ground than we can afford to burn.… 21 seconds ago FP Investing ‘Necessary evil’: Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two https://t.co/cGxJpQQyT1 https://t.co/jd2txWoxQj 25 seconds ago Trucker World RT @Reuters: Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two as the energy company saw net profit almost halved i… 25 seconds ago Mike McGann RT @emilygosden: Wow. Royal Dutch Shell, the biggest dividend payer in the FTSE, cuts its dividend for the first time since the Second Worl… 52 seconds ago Paul Gibson Shell cuts dividend for first time since WW2 https://t.co/4US1xbBhQe 1 minute ago The Sirius Report https://t.co/7VHZSTTxyV Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since WW2 in the face of an unpreced… https://t.co/QQqTWkctDW 1 minute ago Financial Post ‘Necessary evil’: Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two https://t.co/Thn2fDeyGz https://t.co/OIBP87TYJk 1 minute ago