Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — The British government has acknowledged that it may miss its self-imposed goal of conducting 100,000 tests for coronavirus a day by the end of Thursday. But officials insist the U.K. is rapidly expanding the country’s testing capacity as it prepares to gradually ease a nationwide lockdown. The government has been criticized for […] 👓 View full article