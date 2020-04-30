Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump says China is planning to interfere in looming US election

Donald Trump says China is planning to interfere in looming US election

SBS Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump has claimed Beijing wants his Democratic rival Joe Biden to win the US election, prompting China to say it has no interest in interfering.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump On Course For Re-Election

Trump On Course For Re-Election 01:04

 The 2020 Presidential election is just a few short months away. Polls and analysis say that it is going to be a close election. In a new analysis, The Hill's Joshua S. Sandman says Donald Trump is on the road to re-election. According to his electoral math Trump will get 249 electoral votes and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election [Video]

Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election

Beijing has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election, China's foreign ministry said, after President Donald Trump said China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is linked to its hope Trump..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China [Video]

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China

President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says China wants him to lose election after repeated attacks over coronavirus

'China will do anything they can to have me lose this race', said Donald Trump on his re-election bid
Independent

China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election

China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this