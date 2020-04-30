Donald Trump says China is planning to interfere in looming US election



Recent related videos from verified sources Beijing denies Trump claim China wants him to lose re-election



Beijing has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election, China's foreign ministry said, after President Donald Trump said China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is linked to its hope Trump.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 1 hour ago Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China



President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump says China wants him to lose election after repeated attacks over coronavirus 'China will do anything they can to have me lose this race', said Donald Trump on his re-election bid

Independent 6 hours ago



China says it has no interest in meddling in U.S. election China has no interest in interfering in the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would try...

Reuters 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this