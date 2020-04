Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said