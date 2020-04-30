Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer, cremated at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium

Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning. The actor was 67. In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis. He underwent treatment for leukemia for a year in New York after which he returned to the country and had...
Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 due to ill health. Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than..
Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..
Famed Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday (April 29) at a hospital in India after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing...
