Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer, cremated at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium

Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer, cremated at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium

DNA Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and underwent treatment for nearly two years in New York. He returned to India in September last year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67

Rishi Kapoor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies In Mumbai At Age 67 01:50

 Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai this morning. The actor was 67. In a career spanning over 45 years, the actor took his longest break from movies post his cancer diagnosis. He underwent treatment for leukemia for a year in New York after which he returned to the country and had...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies, 'Am destroyed,' says Amitabh Bachchan [Video]

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies, 'Am destroyed,' says Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 due to ill health. Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published
Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor Dead - Bollywood Legend Dies at 67

Famed Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday (April 29) at a hospital in India after a two-year battle with leukemia. “The...
Just Jared Also reported by •Al JazeeraKhaleej TimesIndiaTimesThe Wrap

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blacksatino

Blacksatinoblog Bollywood Mourns Another Star As Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67 Bollywood has lost another star Veteran actor, Rishi Kapo… https://t.co/7FSNCcSnjR 4 minutes ago

satyavrata9

Satyavrata RT @AFPceleb: Bollywood mourned a second loss in as many days as celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor, whose career spanned half a century, died a… 15 minutes ago

yahayayaro

Adamu Yahaya RT @SkyNews: Bollywood is mourning its second loss in as many days after the death of leading Indian actor Rishi Kapoor at the age of 67 ht… 27 minutes ago

Charliplum

Sherry Autwal RT @VOGUEIndia: "Our dear #RishiKapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia," the Kapo… 30 minutes ago

Michael06430667

Michael Savage 'This is the end of an era': Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 67 after two-year battle with leukemia..… https://t.co/tFnG9VcOqB 38 minutes ago

nayapages

Nayapage नयाँ पेज Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer, says brother Randhir https://t.co/Yva3aqggCQ 40 minutes ago

being_deshbhakt

Narendra modi fan🇮🇳 RT @WIONews: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. https://t.co/01aMO9aOWq 1 hour ago

angnwz

Angle News Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 after battle with leukemia https://t.co/vVNiaX6BW5 1 hour ago