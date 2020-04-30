When Rishi Kapoor was furious no 'stars' attended Vinod Khanna's funeral

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Wish I could say goodbye: Rishi's daughter Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 8:45 am in a hospital in Mumbai. The star fought a long battle with cancer. He was in the US for more than a year for the...

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago



Riddhima shares throwback pics of her father Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 8:45 am in a hospital in Mumbai. The star fought a long battle with cancer. He was in the US for more than a year for the...

IndiaTimes 12 hours ago Also reported by • Hindu



Tweets about this