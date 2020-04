Search continues for military chopper lost in sea off Greece Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Search efforts continued Thursday after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate that was taking part in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy. Greek state TV said debris from the crash and one body were located late Wednesday, leaving the five others aboard […] 👓 View full article

