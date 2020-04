Recent related videos from verified sources Teen Injured, Horse Killed When Garbage Truck Hits Amish Buggy



A teenager was injured when a garbage truck spooked a horse pulling an Amish buggy Monday morning in Lawrence County. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published on March 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Kentucky storm sweeps horse and buggy away leaving 4 Amish children dead, 1 missing Four Amish children are dead and one is missing after a horse-drawn buggy overturned and was swept away in floodwaters in Kentucky during a rainstorm on...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this