Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nancy Pelosi > U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi

U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi

Reuters Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Focus shifts to battle over federal aid to states

Focus shifts to battle over federal aid to states 02:20

 U.S. lawmakers are poised for a battle over federal assistance to state and local governments whose budgets have been shattered by a plunge in tax revenue even as they have had to take extraordinary measures during a pandemic that has caused a U.S. death toll approaching 55,000. This report produced...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For More Money To Fight The Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid. According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pelosi: Next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon [Video]

Pelosi: Next coronavirus aid bill will be ready soon

A fifth coronavirus-response bill will soon be readied, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, as she warned Republicans that it must include new aid to state and local..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi: state, local governments could need $1 trillion for coronavirus costs

U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker...
Reuters

Pelosi: $1T needed to avert state, city layoffs from virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday up to $1 trillion is needed to shore up state and local governments for coronavirus costs, a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @ReutersPolitics: U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/6sstvOhJQM https://t.co… 16 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/BB7AmesqPD 19 minutes ago

ReutersPolitics

Reuters Politics U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/6sstvOhJQM https://t.co/3OFOuPLj8P 25 minutes ago

WIR_GLOBAL

Women in Revolution U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/0L4mvKXEmR 36 minutes ago

deplorableclare

Victorious Clare RT @trumptrain1111: Atty Gen William Barr Warns States, Local Governments to Respect Religious Freedom Barr directing each of US Attorneys… 52 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi: U.S. state and local governments… https://t.co/tdRpuyOaFM 52 minutes ago

Kostian_V

Ville Kostian U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/vVph0accDA 55 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi https://t.co/875Bp0gFvh 2 hours ago