U.S. states, local governments could need nearly $1 trillion for pandemic: Pelosi
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
U.S. lawmakers are poised for a battle over federal assistance to state and local governments whose budgets have been shattered by a plunge in tax revenue even as they have had to take extraordinary measures during a pandemic that has caused a U.S. death toll approaching 55,000. This report produced...
President Donald Trump criticized cities and states seeking billions of dollars in more federal aid. According to Reuters, these cities and states are trying to offset large losses from the coronavirus..
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday up to $1 trillion is needed to shore up state and local governments for coronavirus costs, a... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Reuters
