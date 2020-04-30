Pelosi: state, local governments could need $1 trillion for coronavirus costs
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
