Pelosi: state, local governments could need $1 trillion for coronavirus costs

Reuters Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
U.S. state and local governments could need close to $1 trillion in aid over several years to cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid

Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. state and local government could need close to $1 trillion in aid. According to Reuters, this amount would help them recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi announced the House of Representatives would return to session on May 11 but said it...

