Pelosi: state, local governments could need $1 trillion for coronavirus costs

Credit: Wochit Business - Published 7 hours ago Pelosi Says State And Local Government May Need Around $1 Trillion In Aid 00:32 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. state and local government could need close to $1 trillion in aid. According to Reuters, this amount would help them recover from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Pelosi announced the House of Representatives would return to session on May 11 but said it...