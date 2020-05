You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Health Ministry: Coronavirus cases in India cross the 27,000 mark, recovery rate at 22.17%



Number of #coronavirus cases in India rises to 27,892. 1396 NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS, THE RECOVERY RATE HAS IMPROVED increased to 22.17%., 6184 PEOPLE CURED. NO NEW CASE IN 85 DISTRICTS.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:03 Published 4 days ago First UK hotel to open as recovery hospital during coronavirus pandemic



Best Western Hotel Rembrandt in Weymouth, southern England will be the first in the UK to be turned into a discharge hospital during the coronavirus crisis. The hotel will offer 31 beds from Monday.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:50 Published on April 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Empower Clinics joins fight against coronavirus pandemic with four-phase US rollout of antibody testing Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCMKTS:EPWCF) is helping in the fight against the global pandemic and revealed it has started coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody...

Proactive Investors 4 days ago





Tweets about this