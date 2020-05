Recent related videos from verified sources Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms



Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms On May 5, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that NASA would be working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in space. In his tweet,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 12 hours ago Tom Cruise in outer space



NASA is working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in outer space. The actor will actually be launched into space and will stay on board the International Space Station. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Musk’s SpaceX, Bezos’ Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA’s astronaut moon lander

Indian Express 6 days ago



Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander NASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White...

Reuters 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this