ESPN names Phil Dean new “Monday Night Football” producer
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has named Phil Dean as its new producer for “Monday Night Football” beginning with the upcoming season. Dean has been with the network since 1992. He has been the lead college basketball producer for 12 years and has produced the Women’s Final Four since 1995. He also has produced ESPN’s […]
COVID-19 Will Cost the Sports Industry $12 Billion, Study Says An analysis given to ESPN adds that hundreds of thousands of jobs will be displaced. Should the pandemic cancel NFL and college football..
A football mad dad has finally completed his Panini sticker book with help from his thoughtful daughter - 41 years after he first started it.John Moore, 52, was only 12 when he started collecting cards..