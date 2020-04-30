ESPN names Phil Dean new “Monday Night Football” producer

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has named Phil Dean as its new producer for “Monday Night Football” beginning with the upcoming season. Dean has been with the network since 1992. He has been the lead college basketball producer for 12 years and has produced the Women’s Final Four since 1995. He also has produced ESPN’s […] 👓 View full article

