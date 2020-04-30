Special Report: FDA's lax rules on coronavirus blood tests open U.S. market to dubious vendors
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () As the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the United States, Joe Shia, a consultant to Chinese medical companies, said he was bombarded with inquiries from American firms who saw a golden opportunity in selling tests to determine coronavirus immunity.
