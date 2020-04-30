One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece

Global  

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rescuers had found the body of one Canadian sailor after a navy helicopter crashed in the sea off the coast of Greece. The helicopter wreckage could be at a depth of 3,000 meters.
Canadian military helicopter crashes at sea near Greece; 1 body recovered, 5 missing

One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on...
Reuters

1 dead, 5 missing after military chopper crash off Greece

One person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating off a Canadian frigate that was taking part in a NATO operation in the...
IndiaTimes

