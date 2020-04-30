Andrew R Reid RT @7NewsPerth: One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean S… 1 hour ago

Headlines Center One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rescuer… https://t.co/0kkNFVKcKr 2 hours ago

Michau van Speyk RT @robertbenzie: NEW: Prime Minister ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ says the Royal Canadian Navy chopper went down “with all hands.” One body recovered.… 2 hours ago

Daily Republic News One body recovered, five missing in Canadian chopper crash off Greece [dpa, Berlin] https://t.co/rVCKwBwwND 5 hours ago

Kaypius Hope fades for the "Stalker" crew. One body has been recovered; five others missing. A very sad day for @RCAF_ARC &… https://t.co/IQCLBGMC36 5 hours ago

YU HAO YU https://t.co/MEfWRdFyJo One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece 6 hours ago

therealden78 RT @cmaconthehill: The Canadian Armed Forces release the names of the five missing members of the military following the helicopter crash i… 6 hours ago