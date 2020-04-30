One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rescuers had found the body of one Canadian sailor after a navy helicopter crashed in the sea off the coast of Greece. The helicopter wreckage could be at a depth of 3,000 meters.
Beyond Moving - A film by Vikram Dasgupta - Official Trailer
When a young Siphe November leaves his small township in South Africa to follow his dreams at Canada’s National Ballet School, he begins a remarkable journey that reveals deeply personal pulses of family, prejudice, expectation, loss,...
One body has been recovered and five people are missing after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece on... Reuters Also reported by •CTV News •CP24 •RIA Nov. •Seattle Times •Deutsche Welle