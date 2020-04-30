Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gigi Hadid is about to strut into motherhood. The supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction. Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September.


