Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gigi Hadid is about to strut into motherhood. The supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction. Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child 00:52

 Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Reportedly Expecting First Child Malik and Hadid have not personally announced the news, but multiple outlets claim to have confirmed it through various reputable sources. TMZ says “family sources” told them that Hadid is 20 weeks along and that both families are “very...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid's baby is not Tyler Cameron’s [Video]

Gigi Hadid's baby is not Tyler Cameron’s

Reality TV star Tyler Cameron has shot down online rumours suggesting he's the father of model Gigi Hadid's baby.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Gigi Hadid having a baby girl? [Video]

Gigi Hadid having a baby girl?

Gigi Hadid is reportedly having a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, after it was reported earlier this week they are expecting their first child together.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Yolanda Hadid Confirms Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy, Reveals Her Due Date

Gigi Hadid‘s mom Yolanda Hadid has revealed her due date and confirmed she is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik. “Still shocked our little secret got...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 25h Birthday with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is spending her birthday with the ones closest to her heart: Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik. The model, who just turned twenty-five on April 23, took to...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

norwin44

Jakob Fuchs RT @SI_Swimsuit: ICYMI: News outlets are reporting that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. ❤️https://t.co/… 11 hours ago

SI_Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ICYMI: News outlets are reporting that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. ❤️… https://t.co/LWPvTvzWog 1 day ago

yasmeenbean

yazzle My first reaction to hearing Gigi Hadid is pregnant was “omg she’s sooo young though” but we’re the same age and ev… https://t.co/W27V5jBct8 2 days ago

theareveur

M. RT @kazimzafir: kahroldum... Prepare to Scream Because Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Having a Baby! https://t.co/AyT2PsKbA9 2 days ago

kazimzafir

kâzım zâfir kahroldum... Prepare to Scream Because Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are Having a Baby! https://t.co/AyT2PsKbA9 2 days ago