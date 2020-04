Belgium blames France for tons of dead fish in Schledt river Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Belgium has accused French authorities of a slow response to a leak at a French sugar beet refinery. Large amounts of beat pulp leaked into the river, prompting a frantic attempt by Belgian authorities to save the fish. 👓 View full article

0

