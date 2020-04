Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico's best-known protest singers, Oscar Chávez, has died at age 85, Mexico's culture secretary confirmed Thursday. Local media said he died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, but Mexico's Social Security Institute would not confirm the cause of death. Chávez was best known for folk-style songs lampooning Mexico's corrupt political […]