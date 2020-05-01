Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Two Arrested in Killings of Transgender Women in Puerto Rico

Two Arrested in Killings of Transgender Women in Puerto Rico

NYTimes.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The police said they had classified the deaths as a hate crime after the women’s remains were found in a badly burned car last week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside the Statehouse: Governor Brad little signs into law two bills targeting transgender Idahoans [Video]

Inside the Statehouse: Governor Brad little signs into law two bills targeting transgender Idahoans

In a move sparking controversy across the country, Idaho Governor Brad little has signed into law two bills targeting transgender people in Idaho.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:05Published
Selenis Leyva Opens Up About Co-Writing The Book, "My Sister," Alongside Her Sister, Marizol Leyva [Video]

Selenis Leyva Opens Up About Co-Writing The Book, "My Sister," Alongside Her Sister, Marizol Leyva

In "My Sister," Selenis Leyva and Marizol Leyva narrate, in alternating chapters, their shared journey, challenges and triumphs. They write honestly about the issues of violence, abuse, and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 20:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Two transgender women found burned to death in Puerto Rico

Their killings would be the third and fourth against transgender people in the last two months.
CBS News

Bodies of 2 Transgender Women Found in Badly Burned Car in Puerto Rico

Activists said that the women, who were from New York City, were the third and fourth transgender people to be killed in Puerto Rico in the last two months.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this