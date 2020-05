Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mari Winsor, a celebrity trainer for Hollywood’s elite who became known as a Pilates guru, has died. She was 70. Winsor’s family rep Alison Graham said in a statement that the famed trainer died peacefully while surrounded by family and close friends at her home on Tuesday in the Los Angeles […] 👓 View full article